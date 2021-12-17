River Ebro and its tributaries hit by flooding In some cities, like Zaragoza, the river burst its banks and was up to 8.5 metres deep

Friday, 17 December 2021, 14:41

The River Ebro valley across northeastern Spain was hit by flooding this week after the heavy rain and snow of the previous weeks swelled its tributaries.

In the city of Zaragoza, the river burst its banks in places but not as much as feared. At its deepest, the river was 8.5 metres deep, surpassing the depth of the 2015 storms.

The effects were greater upstream in Navarra and La Rioja. Some complained that local authorities had not kept rivers free of vegetation growth which worsened the problem.