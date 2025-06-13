Right-hand man of Sánchez in PSOE party resigns over commissions payment allegation

SUR MADRID. Friday, 13 June 2025, 10:39 Compartir

The day-to-day boss of the PSOE Socialist party resigned on Thursday and gave up his seat in parliament. Santos Cerdán has become mired in accusations of corruption and being behind a web of commission payments in return for giving public building contracts to certain firms.

The allegations are linked to the ongoing Koldo case and investigations into former party boss, José Luis Ábalos, who Cerdán was chosen to replace by PM Sánchez in 2021 when Ábalos himself stepped down amid similar circumstances.

On Thursday afternoon, Pedro Sánchez appeared at a surprise press conference, his first for several weeks as his government bunkers down under the wave of accusations against it. The PM apologised to the public over the suspicions around Santos Cerdán and said he was launching an independent audit into his party's affairs.

On Sunday, the opposition Partido Popular put more pressure on the PM at a march against the corruption allegations in Madrid.