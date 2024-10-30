The richest municipalities in Spain have four times as much average income as the poorest, according to INE

Edurne Martínez Madrid Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 21:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The richest municipalities in Spain have quadruple the average income of the poorest, according to data from the country's INE national statistics institute, published on Tuesday.

Specifically, Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), Matadepera (Barcelona) and Boadilla (Madrid) were in 2022 the municipalities with more than 2,000 inhabitants with the highest average income, in the first case almost 30,000 euros per year per person. On the other hand, Huesa (Jaén), Iznalloz (Granada) and El Palmar de Troya (Seville) were the poorest municipalities in Spain, with less than 8,000 euros per year per person.

According to the Atlas de Distribución de Renta de los Hogares of 2022 (a map summarising declared household incomes in Spain) published by the INE this Tuesday, the five richest municipalities remain unchanged in the table with respect to 2021. In addition to the three mentioned, they are followed by Sant Just Desvern and Sant Cugat del Vallès, both in the province of Barcelona. On the other hand, the list of the bottom five poorest municipalities is completed by Albuñol (Granada) and La Mojonera (Almeria). Therefore, the five municipalities with the lowest per capita income are all located in Andalucía. The first was not on the 2021 list as one of the five poorest, while the other four were already listed there.

By geographical location, the INE data shows that 88% of the municipalities in the Basque Country are among the 25% with the highest average income in Spain, above 15,073 euros, followed by those in Navarre, with 75%. At the other extreme is Murcia, where 84% of its municipalities are among the 25% with the lowest income, below 11,537 euros, followed by Extremadura, with 83%.

The provincial capitals with the highest per capita incomes are San Sebastian, Madrid and Barcelona, with an average annual income of over 18,000 euros. In contrast, Melilla, Alicante and Ceuta are the capitals with the lowest average income per capita, below 9,800 euros.