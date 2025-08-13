Spain withdraws locally made alcoholic drinks from market

Isabel Méndez Málaga Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 17:17 Share

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has issued a warning to people with an allergy or intolerance to dairy products. The presence of milk has been detected in cream liqueurs made in Spain, without it being indicated on their labels.

It was the Galician health authorities that issued the warning concerning the Destilería Das Ideas beverages.

The data of the products involved is:

Name of the products: Coffee Cream, Rice Cream with Milk, Chocolate Cherry Cream, Liqueur Cream, Lollipop Cream, Lollipop Cream, Lemon Cream, Berry Cream, Strawberry Cloud Cream, Peach and Passion Fruit Cream.

Brand: Destilería Das Ideas

Product appearance: 70-cl bottles

Lot number: All that do not have a "contains milk derivatives" indication on the label or where this is incomplete or illegible

Unit volume: 70cl

Temperature: Ambient

The products have been marketed in the regions of Madrid, Navarre, Asturias, Catalonia, Castilla y León and Galicia, although redistribution to other regions has not been ruled out.

This information has been transmitted through the coordinated system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI), so that the withdrawal of the products in question can be verified.

People with an allergy or intolerance to dairy products who may have these drinks at home are advised not to consume them. There is no risk for the rest of the population.