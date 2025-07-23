Real estate expert compares what you can buy in Spain or Morocco for exactly the same money

A real estate expert compares what you can buy in Morocco and Spain for the same money.

Daniel Domínguez Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 17:13 Compartir

Access to housing remains one of the biggest problems in Spain, with the average price per square metre continuously rising in the face of a shortage of supply and high demand. Not only has it become inconceivable to think about owning a property, but it is no longer an easy task to find an affordable home to rent.

In short, Spain has expensive housing in relation to its average salary and the upward trend in prices does not bode very well for the future. Even so, compared to other European countries, Spain is not one of the most expensive real estate markets.

Depending on who the comparison is made with, logically, Spain will come out 'winning' or 'losing'. A real estate agent from Barcelona has revealed the differences between the housing market in Spain and the one in Morocco. He shared a video on his TikTok profile - marc.inmobiliario - in which he says what a person can buy in each country with the same amount of money.

Spain vs Morocco

The first thing that the expert mentions is that the average monthly salary in Spain is higher than the one in Morocco.

Having said that, he explains what an interested buyer can purchase in each country with a certain amount of money. "With 50,000 euros in Morocco, an 80-square-metre flat with a terrace in Tetouan. In Spain? A storage room in Barcelona or a double parking space in Madrid."

How about with 100,000 euros? "A duplex in Agadir near the beach and a ground-floor, 28-square-metre flat in Hospitalet." According to him, 150,000 euros can get you a "140-square-metre villa in Rabat with a garden and 24-hour security and a flat in Badalona without a lift".

With 200,000, you can either get "a penthouse with sea views in Casablanca" or "a 60-square-metre flat to be refurbished in El Raval".

"The difference is... brutal," he says in the video's description. "Check this out before you decide where to invest your money," he suggests. Despite these huge differences, some people in the comment section say that there are some inaccuracies with the prices he cites in Morocco, while others say that it's more complicated to invest in North Africa than in Spain.