File image of passengers at Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport. Europa Press
Radioactive package &#039;lost&#039; at major airport in Spain is safely located
Safety

Radioactive package 'lost' at major airport in Spain is safely located

It should have been delivered on Friday 13th, so a major search was launched on Monday after the Nuclear Safety Council warned that the package contained four sources of selenium (Se-75)

Europa Press

Madrid

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 09:36

A radioactive package that went missing in the cargo terminal of MAdolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport on Monday has been safely located. Spain's nuclear safety council (CSN) reported that the package, containing four radioactive sources of selenium (Se-75), was found in perfect condition.

The facility to whom the package was addressed notified the CSN on 16 December that the package that should have been delivered on Friday 13 December from Prague, but did not arrive. The CSN then sent a team of inspectors to the airport to investigate and verify whether the package had arrived at the cargo terminal.

The investigators finally reported the package had been located at about 8.30pm.

