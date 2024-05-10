Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a protest in London by anti-Brexit demonstrators. AFP
A quarter of Spanish scientists living in the UK are considering leaving the country
Brexit

A quarter of Spanish scientists living in the UK are considering leaving the country

Eight years after Brexit, members of the SRUK-CERU association believe it is still having "a considerable effect" on their lives

Iñigo Gurruchaga

London

Friday, 10 May 2024, 12:57

Compartir

A quarter of Spanish scientists based in the UK are considering leaving the country in the next year. This is according to a survey carried out by the SRUK-CERU association. Among 100 members, 90 per cent live in the United Kingdom. Nine out of the ten who left the UK say they have no intention of returning.

Respondents, most of whom work in universities, express considerable unease about the economic situation, bureaucracy and the cost of living in the UK as the order of considerations for leaving. Changing immigration laws is also mentioned, as well as the lack of opportunity to lead European projects.

The cost of undergraduate and postgraduate courses and changes to the rights of EU residents are cited as negative factors. The authors of the survey, members of the association's science policy department, stress that Brexit continues to have "a considerable effect" on the lives of almost half of the respondents, eight years after the referendum.

In the survey in which 57% of respondents have been in the UK for more than five years and 23% for more than ten, only nine believe that the country has improved since they arrived.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town loses out on 9.2 million euros in funding for improvements to water supply
  2. 2 Why were there so many drones flying over Spain's Vélez-Málaga today?
  3. 3 A wine and cheese festival on the Costa del Sol? Yes please!
  4. 4 Malaga province olive trees no longer in the running for Unesco World Heritage recognition
  5. 5 Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  6. 6 Watch: Eurovision 2024 %u2013 'Zorra' song divides Spain
  7. 7 As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
  8. 8 Premium Clinic incorporates innovative robotic surgery techniques
  9. 9 This is where you can try craft beer on the Costa del Sol this weekend
  10. 10 Cosmetics company Rituals opens at Costa del Sol shopping centre

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad