A quarter of Spanish scientists living in the UK are considering leaving the country

Iñigo Gurruchaga London Friday, 10 May 2024, 12:57

A quarter of Spanish scientists based in the UK are considering leaving the country in the next year. This is according to a survey carried out by the SRUK-CERU association. Among 100 members, 90 per cent live in the United Kingdom. Nine out of the ten who left the UK say they have no intention of returning.

Respondents, most of whom work in universities, express considerable unease about the economic situation, bureaucracy and the cost of living in the UK as the order of considerations for leaving. Changing immigration laws is also mentioned, as well as the lack of opportunity to lead European projects.

The cost of undergraduate and postgraduate courses and changes to the rights of EU residents are cited as negative factors. The authors of the survey, members of the association's science policy department, stress that Brexit continues to have "a considerable effect" on the lives of almost half of the respondents, eight years after the referendum.

In the survey in which 57% of respondents have been in the UK for more than five years and 23% for more than ten, only nine believe that the country has improved since they arrived.