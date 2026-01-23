Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Public prosecutor's office dismisses complaint against Julio Iglesias for sexual assault and trafficking

The prosecution service has thrown out the case on the grounds of a lack of jurisdiction

C.P.S.

Friday, 23 January 2026, 18:09

The public prosecutor's office at Spain's national court has agreed to dismiss the investigation against singer Julio Iglesias for alleged sexual assaults against two former domestic staff . The court claims it "lacks jurisdiction" to deal with events that allegedly took place in the Caribbean.

Two former employees - a domestic worker and a physiotherapist - claim to have suffered touching, insults and humiliation during their working day in an atmosphere of continuous control and harassment, according to an investigation carried out by 'elDiario.es' in collaboration with Univisión Noticias.

One of these employees claims to have been pressured to have sexual encounters with the artist and speaks of penetrations, slaps and physical and verbal abuse. These events, according to two of the interviewees, occurred in 2021 when the youngest of them was 22 years old.

This is the result of a three-year investigation, during which 15 former female employees of the service, including domestic staff and other specialised professionals who worked for the singer between 1990 and 2023 at properties in the Dominican Republic, Bahamas and Spain, were contacted.

