Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Priest Javier Sánchez. Diocese of Teruel and Albarracin
Parish priest dies after candle sets his robes alight while preparing for mass at a church in Spain
Religion

Parish priest dies after candle sets his robes alight while preparing for mass at a church in Spain

The 60-year-old was known as the 'rock priest' and even appeared in a controversial music video of one of his own songs where he only wore angel wings and covered his private parts with a guitar

Javier Varela

Javier Varela

Madrid

Sunday, 7 April 2024, 20:23

Compartir

A parish priest in Spain has died after his robe caught fire when he was lighting candles at a mass at a church in Zaragoza.

Javier Sánchez, who worked in the San Gregorio neighbourhood of the city in the northeast of the country, was rushed to hospital after the Semana Santa incident but died some days later.

During the Easter vigil, Sánchez was preparing to celebrate mass in the convent of the Franciscan Conceptionist sisters when a spark from a candle caught his gown and to the paraffin he was preparing for the service. The priest was rushed to hospital with burns to 50% of his body and he remained in intensive care until he died on Thursday 4 April. His funeral was held the following day.

The priest, aged 60, was much-loved in Zaragoza and among the parish in the San Gregorio neighbourhood. He resided in the convent of Santa Isabel and was also chaplain of the Franciscan Conceptionists of Zaragoza, where the funeral was held.

Known as the 'rock priest'

Father Javier was known as the 'rock priest' for his love of music and for having composed many songs - in fact he even released three albums. He also worked as a priest at the Hospital Clínico in Zaragoza, in the parish of La Jota and was also a television talk show host. In 2015, he starred in a controversial music video for his song A Tu Aire, in which he appeared only with angel wings and only a guitar covering his private parts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola neighbourhood to welcome spring with colourful street party
  2. 2 Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium
  3. 3 A chance to visit the Malaga waterfalls that sparkle after the first spring rains
  4. 4 Patriotic English gear up for large-scale shindig in Benalmádena to honour St George
  5. 5 Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday
  6. 6 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  7. 7 Meet the Malaga teenager who went viral for wanting to be a goat farmer
  8. 8 Former Spanish football boss detained in corruption inquiry on flying into Madrid
  9. 9 Annual period to complete tax returns in Spain opens until 1 July
  10. 10 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Citrus trifoliata

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad