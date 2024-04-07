Parish priest dies after candle sets his robes alight while preparing for mass at a church in Spain

Javier Varela Madrid Sunday, 7 April 2024, 20:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A parish priest in Spain has died after his robe caught fire when he was lighting candles at a mass at a church in Zaragoza.

Javier Sánchez, who worked in the San Gregorio neighbourhood of the city in the northeast of the country, was rushed to hospital after the Semana Santa incident but died some days later.

During the Easter vigil, Sánchez was preparing to celebrate mass in the convent of the Franciscan Conceptionist sisters when a spark from a candle caught his gown and to the paraffin he was preparing for the service. The priest was rushed to hospital with burns to 50% of his body and he remained in intensive care until he died on Thursday 4 April. His funeral was held the following day.

Con dolor comunicamos que esta madrugada ha fallecido el sacerdote Javi Sánchez. Rezamos por su eterno descanso. — Diócesis de Zaragoza (@ArchiZaragoza) April 4, 2024

The priest, aged 60, was much-loved in Zaragoza and among the parish in the San Gregorio neighbourhood. He resided in the convent of Santa Isabel and was also chaplain of the Franciscan Conceptionists of Zaragoza, where the funeral was held.

Known as the 'rock priest'

Father Javier was known as the 'rock priest' for his love of music and for having composed many songs - in fact he even released three albums. He also worked as a priest at the Hospital Clínico in Zaragoza, in the parish of La Jota and was also a television talk show host. In 2015, he starred in a controversial music video for his song A Tu Aire, in which he appeared only with angel wings and only a guitar covering his private parts.