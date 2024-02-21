Priest arrested for stealing a wheelchair and putting it up for sale on Wallapop

An image of the alleged crime being committed by the priest.

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 15:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 64-year-old priest has been arrested for allegedly stealing an electric wheelchair from outside a charity in El Campello, Alicante. The mobility device, valued at 1,950 euros, was taken on 30 January. Its owner, who suffers from a disability, reported the theft to the Guardia Civil in the Alicante municipality.

The complaint led to an investigation by the Guardia Civil of El Campello, with the support of the Local Police, to hunt down the thief who turned out to be a parish priest from the same municipality. The clergyman, who had no criminal record, tried to sell the chair for less than its value on the second-hand site Wallapop, according to the Guardia Civil.

The chair was returned to its rightful owner. SUR

Two weeks after the theft of the chair, the suspect was summoned to the Guardia Civil station in El Campello, where he was investigated for an alleged theft offence. The stolen wheelchair was recovered by the officers and returned to its legitimate owner, who expressed his gratitude.

These actions were part of the Guardia Civil’s security plan for the safety of the elderly, which covers abuse, theft and fraud.