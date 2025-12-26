Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

PP wins in Extremadura election but depends on Vox

The Partido Popular leader María Guardiola needs the support of the hard-right party to be voted in as regional president

SUR

Extremadura s

Friday, 26 December 2025, 13:26

Last Sunday's regional election in Extremadura saw a clear victory for the Partido Popular, although the conservatives failed to gain enough seats to rule without help. Now regional PP leader María Guardiola needs the support of hard-right Vox to be voted in as regional president.

The PP proposed ruling with a minority government and called for Vox members of parliament to abstain to facilitate Guardiola's investiture. Vox said on Tuesday, however, that it ruled out the option of abstention.

Negotiations between the two parties must now focus on the possibility of Vox forming part of a regional coalition government with the PP rather than simply lending its support to Guardiola when needed.

