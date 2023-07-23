PP ahead of PSOE with 80 per cent of votes counted in Spanish general election The two main parties would have 134 and 123 seats respectively at 10.30pm, as the count continues

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

With 80 per cent of the votes counted in Spain's general election on Sunday, the conservative Partido Popular would have 134 seats of the 350 in Congreso, while the Socialist PSOE, led by current prime minister Pedro Sanchez would have 123.

Ampliar Results with 80% of votes counted.

Hard-right group Vox would have 33, as yet, not enough to form a right wing government with the PP.

Left-wing Sumar would have 31 seats.

Exit polls published at 8pm showed the PP as the winner of the election, with as many as 150 seats compared to the PSOE's forecast 112 to 118.

In Malaga province, which sends 11 MPs to the Congreso, with 86% of the votes counted the PP would have five seats, the PSOE three, Vox two and Sumar one.

In 2019, the PSOE won the election with 120 MPs and formed a government in coalition with left-wing groups. The PP gained 89 seats in 2019 and Vox 52.