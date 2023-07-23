Spain braves the heat to vote in summer general election

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Sunday, 23 July 2023, 19:37
Compartir
Spanish voters braved the heat this Sunday, 23 July, to cast their vote in the general election called earlier than expected by prime minister Pedro Sánchez.
At 6pm, with two hours still before polling stations close, turnout nationally was 53%, four points below the figure at the same time in November 2019, when the last general election was held.
The election date in the middle of many people's summer holidays, has led to a record number of people voting by post, some 2.6 million. These votes are not included in the 6pm turnout figures.
In Malaga province the turnout at 6pm was 52.9%, 1.2 percentage points below 2019's figure.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.