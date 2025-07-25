Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police in Spain warn of dangers at all-inclusive hotels this summer

Officers have warned of a common type of theft in this type of establishment and offered advice to reduce the risk

C. L.

Granada

Friday, 25 July 2025, 10:47

It is a trend that's becoming more and more popular every yea and it is a common practice among thousands of Spaniards every time these dates approach. Summer is the ideal time to disconnect and enjoy, but sometimes unforeseen events can arise that can spoil a break. Specifically, the National Police force has warned through its social media networks of the risk of all-inclusive hotels, a very popular option for tourists, especially for those who holiday with their families.

Through its TikTok account, the National Police have shared a video in which they advise maximum caution when going to the beach or swimming pool in an all-inclusive hotel. "Beware. Just because you come to an all-inclusive hotel does not mean that you have private security guarding your belongings. You are on holiday and you have come to enjoy yourself, so don't let anyone or anything spoil it," the video advises.

@policia ¿A punto de irte de vacaciones? 🏖️ Te vendrá bien escuchar esto 👮🏻‍♀️👮🏻‍♀️ #consejos #policia #seguridad #turistas #vacaciones #aprendeentiktok #tips ♬ sonido original - Policía Nacional

In this way, police officers stress the importance of carrying a backpack or bag in front of you, as it provides better visibility and control. This reduces the risk of thieves taking advantage of the lack of visibility and ease of access to steal belongings that do not belong to them, according to the National Police.

Ultimately, police officers recommend taking only the essentials to the swimming pool in tourist accommodation and leaving the most valuable items, such as a watch or jewellery, in the room.

