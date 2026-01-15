Plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona following threat made on board

Archive photo of passengers looking at a runway at El Prat Airport.

A "threat" on a commercial flight forced airport security protocols to be activated at Barcelona Airport on Thursday morning, according to sources from Spain's airport operator (Aena).

According to Catalunya Ràdio and as confirmed by the aforementioned sources, a Turkish Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing.

Aena said that the airport continues to operate normally while the state security forces are assessing the situation. Guardia Civil sources have confirmed that they are working on an "incident".