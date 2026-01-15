Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive photo of passengers looking at a runway at El Prat Airport. Europa Press
Emergencies

Plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona following threat made on board

The commercial Turkish Airlines flight activated the security protocol

Thursday, 15 January 2026, 16:03

A "threat" on a commercial flight forced airport security protocols to be activated at Barcelona Airport on Thursday morning, according to sources from Spain's airport operator (Aena).

According to Catalunya Ràdio and as confirmed by the aforementioned sources, a Turkish Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing.

Aena said that the airport continues to operate normally while the state security forces are assessing the situation. Guardia Civil sources have confirmed that they are working on an "incident".

