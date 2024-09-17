Owner of dog that escaped onto professional cycle race course in Spain slapped with 2,500-euro fine

María Caro La Rioja Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 15:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A loose dog running onto the closed course of the recent Vuelta a España professional cycle race in Spain is going to hit its owner hard in the pocket. The incident happened as the peloton of riders passed through the centre of Haro in the La Rioja region and although it did not bring down any cyclists the animal's actions have resulted in the issuing of a 2,500-euro fine for the owner "for the infringement of animal protection laws". "This amount results from the initial minimum fine of 500 euros, increased by 2,000 euros depending on the amount of social disruption", according to the sanctioning file and notification.

"It is simply the usual procedure," the Jarrares municipal police said. "We reported the facts to the competent authority in these cases a few days ago". The complaint included "non-compliance with the specific obligations" of the owner, who must "adopt the necessary measures to prevent their possession or circulation from causing nuisance, danger, threats or damage to people, other animals or things".

The Directorate-General for Agriculture and the Environment processed the case but the file is still open pending a decision on the amount to be paid to the owner of the animal. "Nothing happened, but a nasty accident could have resulted," the agency said.