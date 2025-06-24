Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo from the San Juan festival in Barcelona. EFE
112 incident

One-month-old baby seriously injured by firecracker at San Juan festival in Barcelona

The infant suffered first and second-degree burns to the head during the celebrations in the town of San Juan in Palau-Solità i Plegamans

EP

Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 15:47

A one-month-old baby was seriously injured on Monday night, in Palau-Solità i Plegamans (Barcelona), sustaining first and second-degree burns to the head. The incident was caused by a firecracker during the night of the San Juan festival.

Two fire crews responded to a report of a vegetation fire on an undeveloped plot on Calle Til·lers around 10pm, where they found the family.

Emergency medical services (SEM) were then activated and the baby was transferred to the children's wing of the Hospital Vall de Hebron in Barcelona.

