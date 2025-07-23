One of the 'most wanted' criminals in Spain arrested after five years of hiding in shed

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo Madrid Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 13:20 Compartir

The National Police in Spain have arrested Álvaro Pasquín Mora - a criminal, also known as the "tattoo fugitive", who was convicted of sexual abuse eight years ago. Pasquín was included in the force's 'ten most wanted' campaign and his detention happened only ten days before the statute of limitations on his crime was set to expire.

According to the police, Pasquín spent the last five years hiding in a shed in Madrid's Colonia Jardín area. He had "changed his physical appearance", letting his hair grow and dyeing it blonde. He used a fake identity to order food.

His arrest was ordered in 2020, three years after he had committed a sex crime. The aim of the 'Ten most wanted' campaign is to release names and faces to the public, who can potentially provide more information to the losmasbuscados@policia.es email address. It was exactly this approach that helped the police locate Pasquín, who, according to the authorities, was planning to leave the shed on 1 August, when the charges against him would have ceased to have effect.

Zoom CNP

In July 2024, the National Police launched a new campaign to locate ten fugitives wanted by different national and international courts. Since then, six of them have been arrested, leaving four still to be located.