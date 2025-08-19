One firefighter dies and another injured after fire engine overturns in northwest Spain

Miriam Antolín Castilla y León Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 10:46 Share

One firefighter, 57, has died after the fire engine in which he was travelling overturned and fell down a steep slope near Espinoso de Compludo, León. The second occupant of the vehicle, 30, was only slightly injured and has already been discharged from Hospital del Bierzo.

The tragic news was confirmed by president of the regional government of Castilla y León Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, who expressed his deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends and colleagues. The deceased firefighter was born in Orense, but he had been living in the province of Soria for more than 30 years. He had been working as a forestry official and a fire engine driver with the regional government since 2010.

A convoy from Soria

The deceased was part of the convoy that left Soria with a total of 22 forestry workers on Saturday afternoon to join the firefighting operation.

According to the first alerts to 112, the accident occurred around 10.20pm, when the fire engine deviated from the road and fell into a ravine. It was part of the convoy that was leaving the fire area to rest near a steep slope in the forest. For some unknown reason, the vehicle approached the slope and overturned, trapping one of the occupants.

Sacyl health resources and members of the Guardia Civil, the Ponferrada fire brigade and the Ponferrada Local Police were mobilised to the scene. The man trapped inside the vehicle was pronounced dead, while the other occupant, who was found unconscious outside the fire engine, was rushed to hospital.

The regional government recognised the work and commitment of the deceased firefighter and his dedication to fighting forest fires and protecting the natural heritage of Castilla y León. Fernández Mañueco also extended his wishes for a quick recovery to the injured worker.

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez also expressed his grief over the death of the forest firefighter in a message on social media. "We will not forget your work and dedication," Sánchez said.

Two other people, 35 and 37, died while volunteering in the efforts to extinguish the fire in Molezuelas de la Carballeda (Zamora), which reached the province of León.