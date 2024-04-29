Octogenarian arrested for killing his son with a shot from a hunting rifle in north of Spain

Colpisa Pamplona Monday, 29 April 2024, 18:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

An 83-year-old man accused of shooting his son to death in Pamplona in the north of Spain has been arrested by police. The father, who admitted to officers he killed his 55-year-old son about 8.15am on Sunday 28 April, was arrested on the same day.

Early investigations indicate the father, who according to some sources suffers from terminal cancer, and the son were in constant dispute. The son allegedly threatened his father with a knife, who fired the fatal shot from his hunting rifle in the town of Labiano, in the Aranguren valley in Pamplona on Sunday morning.