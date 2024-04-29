Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive
Octogenarian arrested for killing his son with a shot from a hunting rifle in north of Spain
Crime

Octogenarian arrested for killing his son with a shot from a hunting rifle in north of Spain

The 55-year-old allegedly threatened his father with a knife, who then fired the fatal shot from the weapon in the Aranguren valley in Pamplona

Colpisa

Pamplona

Monday, 29 April 2024, 18:08

Compartir

An 83-year-old man accused of shooting his son to death in Pamplona in the north of Spain has been arrested by police. The father, who admitted to officers he killed his 55-year-old son about 8.15am on Sunday 28 April, was arrested on the same day.

Early investigations indicate the father, who according to some sources suffers from terminal cancer, and the son were in constant dispute. The son allegedly threatened his father with a knife, who fired the fatal shot from his hunting rifle in the town of Labiano, in the Aranguren valley in Pamplona on Sunday morning.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tenants or squatters? When they stop paying but stay put
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town celebrates its diversity as Spanish and foreign communities come together for annual Residents' Day
  3. 3 Pedro Sánchez to stay as Spain's PM after five-day reflection period
  4. 4 Mijas to celebrate Labour Day with 700 kilos of free skewered sardines
  5. 5 House prices continue to rise on the Costa del Sol, one of Spain's most active markets
  6. 6

    Parallel universes
  7. 7 Community, political and civic leaders call for more trains on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Dutch community on the Costa del Sol to paint the town orange for Koningsdag
  9. 9 Malaga CF's promotion hopes dwindle after Andalusian derby defeat at Cordoba
  10. 10 Club Med schooner sails into Puerto Banús

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad