There's a new alternative to traditional air-con that uses five times less energy and is easy to install

D. Merino Valencia Saturday, 1 June 2024, 22:19

With summer just around the corner, many people are looking to cool their homes using different methods. Some people use the classic ceiling fans to try moving the air around the room and to generate a breeze that can lower that feeling of being hot. Others opt to use an air-conditioning system. That jet of cool air that gradually lowers the temperature to leave that sensation of feeling cool and able to rest without constantly sweating.

However, the high cost of electricity today is a headache for most consumers as they try to use these appliances more sparingly to save on those monthly bills. No one wants that shock when they see the amount they have to pay at the end of the month. Coupled with this is the fact that we must take into account the high level of pollution generated by air-con units, as the experts have been warning us.

For all those who are concerned about energy consumption to keep cool, an alternative system to air-conditioning has gained prominence in recent weeks. It comes in the form of an invention at the hands of Rémi Pérony, co-founder and CEO of the French company Caeli Énergie. This start-up business has developed an innovative, adiabatic air-conditioning system (adiabatic involves a cooling process through evaporation).

Here's how it works

This device is able to use water vapour to reduce the ambient air temperature and cool the air in a home or small business. One of its advantages is that the warmer it is outside, the more efficient the system is and the better it works. Pérony himself explained that the biggest advantage of this type of air-conditioning lies in the fact that the air it blows out is cooler than the air it draws in.

Moreover, the device consumes "up to five times less energy than conventional air conditioners" and has an "80% reduction in carbon footprint over its entire life cycle", said Pérony.

The French company's air-conditioning system. Caeli Énergie

In addition, by using recycled materials for its manufacture and operating without refrigerants (strong greenhouse gases), it reduces its ecological impact and is therefore very environmentally friendly.

In terms of design, Caeli Énergie has opted for "ultra-thin" wall plaques with a built-in capillary structure and a high-performance heat-exchanger that works via evaporative cooling. Its ability to be integrated into spaces of different sizes, cooling areas from 20 to 40 square metres, with a standard height of 2.5 metres, makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of domestic and commercial applications. The price can range from 2,500 to 3,200 euros, installation included.

Caeli Énergie

Founded in 2020 by Stéphane Lips and Rémi Pérony, Caeli Énergie specialises in the manufacture of eco-responsible air-conditioners. Since its creation, this start-up has prioritised the French drive towards more industrial ecosystems and eco design. Its air-conditioning system is manufactured wholly in Grenoble to minimise carbon footprint.