Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Politics

MPs reject state pension increases in spat over too many policies in one vote

The PP said it supported pension increases but opposed the government's strategy of mixing social measures with controversial provisions

Madrid

SUR.

Friday, 30 January 2026, 16:08

MPs in Congreso voted down a government decree on Wednesday this week, blocking a planned rise in pensions for 2026 along with a package of social measures. The bill was rejected after opposition parties, including the Partido Popular (PP), voted against it, accusing the government of sleight of hand by packing too many diverse measures into one vote as a way of slipping through less popular policies.

The PP said it supported pension increases but opposed the government's strategy of once again mixing social measures with controversial provisions such as on housing and anti-eviction rules, which it refused to endorse.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga villages isolated after five days without phone or internet coverage
  2. 2 Malaga weather: Storm Kristin batters eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town to host 25th drag queen gala
  4. 4 Contract awarded for Nerja Parador renovation
  5. 5 Two-time Tour de France champion crashes during Malaga training ride
  6. 6 Malaga villages demand investigation after five-day phone and internet outage
  7. 7 Ageing abroad with confidence: How foreign retirees financially prepare to enjoy their retirement in Spain
  8. 8 More people than ever in work on Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Carnival fever set to take over the streets of Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Benalmádena venue to rattle and roll during free blues afternoon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish MPs reject state pension increases in spat over too many policies in one vote

MPs reject state pension increases in spat over too many policies in one vote