Motor insurance companies under the microscope in Spain: these are the best and worst for handling claims

Canal Motor / Iván Bolaño Barcelona Sunday, 23 March 2025, 23:11 Compartir

Everyone has found themselves (or will find themselves) at some point in their lives in the situation of having to activate the services of their contracted insurer to resolve a road traffic incident. So almost everyone knows that it is not usually an easy task, but the performance of each company in handling these claims can be very different, as indicated by the results of the 'annual ranking of vehicle insurers in Spain 2024'. This analytical report is presented each year by calculatuindemnizacion.es, an online provider of legal services that specialise in traffic accident claims. Their analysis measures the efficiency of the main insurers in Spain in the management of claims. Among the data analysed are the speed in issuing loss-adjusted offers, efficiency in payments and legal defence, resolution times and levels of customer satisfaction.

According to the study, Lagun Aro Seguros comes in as the best insurer of the year with a final score of 7.1. It stands out especially in terms of speed in claims management and compliance with legal obligations, although it shows a more moderate performance in terms of time taken when it comes to payment.

It is closely followed by Mutua Tinerfeña Seguros, with a rating of 6.9, thanks to its outstanding efficiency in issuing offers and providing legal defence, although its resolution time is also shorter than that of other leading companies.

Mutua Madrileña and Reale Seguros tie for third place with a score of 6.5. Both stand out for their efficiency in payments and claims management, although there are areas for improvement in claims resolution times.

The ranking also includes insurers such as Pelayo Mutua de Seguros (6.0), Allianz Seguros (5.8) and Helvetia Seguros (5.7), which maintain good levels of operational efficiency, although with room for improvement in meeting deadlines.

The report also points to some shortcomings in the sector, such as long claim resolution times. In 45.8% of cases resolution times exceed 120 days, reflecting the need to optimise processes. It also highlights that only 5% of companies make payments on account to facilitate customer management.

On the down side, the rate of contested claims remains low at 1.3%, while out-of-court settlements account for only 0.1% of all claims, indicating a preference for litigation over quick negotiations.

Lagun Aro Seguros is also the insurer with the shortest payment time, averaging 6.3 days, which is 44.9% less than the average. At the other extreme, Allianz Direct and SegurCaixa-Adeslas have the longest delays in this respect, in some cases exceeding 30 days.

In terms of customer satisfaction, the highest-rated insurers were Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros (the government-run agency that handles extraordinary claims) and MGS Seguros, with an average rating of 4.8 and 5 stars respectively. In contrast, BBVA Seguros and Divina Seguros obtained the lowest scores, reflecting dissatisfaction in key areas such as customer service and claims resolution.

Another factor analysed was the volume of claims. The average closing amount of compensation paid out was 2,695.37 euros, with some companies like Zurich Seguros and Liberty Seguros standing out with amounts above 3,000 euros on average. However, insurers such as Mutua Madrileña and Pelayo Mutua de Seguros have closing amounts significantly below the average, at around 2,300 euros.

Conclusion

The 2024 report provides a clear view of the evolution of the insurance industry in Spain, highlighting the most efficient companies and pointing out areas for improvement. Speed and customer satisfaction continue to be key factors in insurers' competitiveness, while delays in claims settlement remain a challenge for many companies.

As the sector moves forward, the digitisation of their processes and the adoption of technologies to optimise response times and improve the customer experience will be crucial. Competition among insurers will remain high, and those that prioritise efficiency and transparency will have an advantage in the market.