Police arrest one of the most-wanted criminals in Spain, with 300 charges to his name The 20-year-old was finally captured after brutally attacking a police officer with a one-metre-long bar, leaving him semi-conscious and needing stitches to a head wound

Guardia Civil officers have managed to arrest one of the most-wanted criminals in Spain: a young man who, at only 20 years old, has a history of nearly 300 criminal offences. He has a long record of robbery with force and robbery with violence in the province of Toledo.

His last attack was brutally assaulting a police officer in El Carpio de Tajo (Toledo) who he hit on the head and back with a one-metre-long bar, leaving him semi-conscious and needing eleven stitches, before he fled in a vehicle with a minor who the police had attempted to arrest.

Days later the minor was arrested in a house in El Carpio de Tajo and returned to the juvenile centre from which he had escaped. At the same time, the search began for the 20-year-old who was finally located in an illegally occupied house in Almoradí (Alicante) where he had fled after assaulting the police officer. The criminal, who was described as one of the most-wanted in Spain, now faces a court appearance in Torrijos (Toledo) for the alleged crimes of attacking a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and against road safety.