Spain reports 5,792 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus In the rest of Europe, a total of 13,267 positive cases have been reported, with Germany (3,186), the United Kingdom (2,914) and France (2,669) being the most affected countries

Spain has counted 5,792 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus, some 73 more than last Friday, according to the 16 August data from the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (Renave), which reports to the Ministry of Health.

Madrid leads the regional list with 2,094 cases, ahead of Catalonia (1,782). Below 1,000 confirmed cases are Andalucía (674), the Valencian region (377), Basque Country (172), Balearic Islands (156), Canary Islands (137), Galicia (87), Aragon (56), Asturias (55), Castilla and León (55), Castilla-La Mancha (42), Murcia (36), Cantabria (27), Extremadura (25), Navarra (13), La Rioja (4), Ceuta (0) and Melilla (0).

In the rest of Europe, a total of 13,267 confirmed cases have been reported, with Germany (3,186), the United Kingdom (2,914), France (2,669), the Netherlands (1,025) and Portugal (770) being the most affected countries, in addition to Spain. Most cases are reported in young men with a history of relationships in a risky sexual context.

In the rest of the world, a total of 17,700 confirmed cases have been reported in non-endemic countries, with the United States (11,890), Brazil (2,985), Canada (1,059), Peru (775), and Israel (189) being the most affected.