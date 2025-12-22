Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Marbella FC players presented children with footballs and shirts. SUR
Community spirit

Marbella footballers bear gifts for young hospital patients during surprise visit

The players spent time visiting children at the Quirónsalud hospital in the town, giving them gifts such as footballs and official team shirts

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 22 December 2025, 10:20

The Quirónsalud hospital in Marbella received a surprise visit from several players from Marbella Football Club last week, a charitable initiative that brought joy and excitement to the young patients admitted to the paediatric ward. During the visit, footballers Gabri, Luis Alcalde, Du, Cambra and Ernest shared special moments with children ranging in age from just a few months to 13 years, giving them gifts such as footballs and official team shirts. The families of the children expressed their gratitude for this generous gesture at such a special time of year.

This initiative strengthens the bond between the two organisations, as Quirónsalud is the official medical services provider for Marbella FC, offering comprehensive healthcare to the squad and collaborating in the promotion of healthy habits within the community.

“For us, it is essential to be close to our patients and their families, especially at Christmas. The visit from Marbella FC has been a gift that has filled our paediatric ward and paediatric A&E with smiles,” emphasised Adelaida Sánchez, head of the paediatrics department.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 An Anglo-Spanish Christmas in rural Andalucía for popular British TV show
  2. 2 Torremolinos swings open the doors of its Christmas winter wonderland park
  3. 3 Five-star ME Meliá Málaga hotel opens with financial backing from footballer Gerard Piqué
  4. 4 Malaga metro works held up for nine months after surprise Roman necropolis find in city
  5. 5 The foreign menace: now available in the hotel lobby
  6. 6 Farmland in Guadalhorce valley destined to become luxury glamping site
  7. 7 Andalusian favourites
  8. 8 A poor choice
  9. 9 I second that commotion
  10. 10 Groups gift festive hampers to 60 vulnerable families in Nerja

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Marbella footballers bear gifts for young hospital patients during surprise visit

Marbella footballers bear gifts for young hospital patients during surprise visit