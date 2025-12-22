Marbella footballers bear gifts for young hospital patients during surprise visit

Tony Bryant Marbella Monday, 22 December 2025, 10:20 Share

The Quirónsalud hospital in Marbella received a surprise visit from several players from Marbella Football Club last week, a charitable initiative that brought joy and excitement to the young patients admitted to the paediatric ward. During the visit, footballers Gabri, Luis Alcalde, Du, Cambra and Ernest shared special moments with children ranging in age from just a few months to 13 years, giving them gifts such as footballs and official team shirts. The families of the children expressed their gratitude for this generous gesture at such a special time of year.

This initiative strengthens the bond between the two organisations, as Quirónsalud is the official medical services provider for Marbella FC, offering comprehensive healthcare to the squad and collaborating in the promotion of healthy habits within the community.

“For us, it is essential to be close to our patients and their families, especially at Christmas. The visit from Marbella FC has been a gift that has filled our paediatric ward and paediatric A&E with smiles,” emphasised Adelaida Sánchez, head of the paediatrics department.