Fuengirola will be in spotlight for artistic skating during world-level training seminar

Fuengirola will become an international focal point for artistic roller skating at the end of December with the staging of a high-level technical training seminar, which takes place at the Juan Gómez ‘Juanito’ sports centre from Saturday 27 to Monday 29 December. The event will bring together more than 130 top-level skaters from Mexico, Ukraine, Italy and many parts of Spain to train with world-class coaches and judges.

The initiative was announced by sports councillor Julio Rodríguez, together with representatives of El Tejar skating club, the 2021 world champion Natalia Baldizzone, and the national team selector, Angélica Morales.

“Fuengirola is a global benchmark in skating, from grassroots level right through to the highest senior level. This is thanks to the outstanding work carried out for decades by El Tejar skating club, as well as the great efforts and historic achievements of our main ambassador, Natalia Baldizzone, and Angélica Morales,” the councillor said

The world champion added, “Fuengirola is considered the cradle of artistic skating and the solo dance discipline in our country. This seminar is a large-scale, world-level technical training event featuring major figures in artistic skating.”

World Skate, the governing body for skateboarding and roller sports, holds an international seminar every year at which the regulations for the following season are presented.

“It has been held in Italy for the last four years, and this year it will take place in Argentina. Given the high cost of travel for European skaters, we proposed the possibility of organising it also in Fuengirola and, after a great deal of work, we have succeeded in bringing the same seminar to the town’s sports facility,” the national team selector concluded.