Malaga CF cap turbulent year with convincing derby win in front of the fans

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 22 December 2025, 12:58

Malaga CF signed off for the year with a statement victory on Sunday lunchtime as they outworked and outthought Andalusian rivals Almeria 2-1 to move further clear of the relegation zone.

In front of 18,509 supporters at La Rosaleda, in heavy rain and unusually cold conditions, the home side imposed themselves from the outset, pressing higher than in previous matches and showing no fear against one of the strongest squads in the division.

Ñito Salas

Coach Juan Francisco Funes was forced into minimal changes, with striker Chupete starting due to Adrián Niño’s fitness issues and Diego Murillo returning in defence after late issues for Ángel Recio.

Malaga began with greater intensity and control of possession. Joaquín emerged as the most dangerous player early on, creating several threatening situations.

That said, the visitors also had chances, but goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero kept his side level with excellent saves from Sergio Arribas.

Strike before the break

The match remained open until Malaga finally turned their dominance into a goal shortly before half time. David Larrubia broke down the right and cut the ball back from the byline for Dani Lorenzo, who finished confidently to lift a soaked but jubilant crowd. The lead was deserved and reflected Malaga’s sharper combinations and willingness to take risks.

Almeria responded before the interval, hitting the post through Álex Muñoz, but Herrero again intervened to deny a follow-up effort.

Ñito Salas

After the break, Almeria increased the pressure and their urgency soon paid off. In the 68th minute, a shot struck Víctor García’s hand inside the area, and the referee pointed to the spot, a decision upheld by VAR despite strong protests. The visitors converted through Arribas to make it 1–1.

Rather than retreat, Malaga reacted with conviction. Larrubia and Niño, on as a substitute, both went close as the tempo increased and the crowd drove the team forward.

The decisive moment came with nine minutes left on the clock when Niño’s shot was blocked and Chupete reacted quickest to fire home the rebound and restore the lead.

From there, Malaga showed resilience and maturity. They defended collectively, closed spaces and absorbed late pressure. In fact, Herrero produced another crucial save in stoppage time to secure the win.

The result takes Malaga to 26 points with two matches remaining in the first half of the season. Funes remains unbeaten after five league games and the club end the year further from relegation and looking upwards, with growing confidence in a young squad that continues to evolve.