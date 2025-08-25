Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The wind and the outbreaks in the high mountains still make it difficult to extinguish the fire in the León municipality of Igüeña, classified as risk level 2. EFE
Wildfires

Authorities moderately optimistic about control of 14 active large fires in Spain

All efforts are still concentrated on Zamora, León, Orense and Asturias, with generally 'favourable' development forecasts, although there are wind changes and orographic difficulties to be considered

Mateo Balín

Mateo Balín

Monday, 25 August 2025, 09:31

Spanish authorities express moderate optimism in the fight against the fires in the north-west of the peninsula, two weeks after the start of the wave of forest fires that have burned more than 360,000 hectares. As of Sunday, 24 August, civil protection considers that the development is generally "favourable". However, the affected regions are asking extinguishing professionals for one "last effort", while the emergency situation continues.

According to the latest data provided by the state coordination and management committee (Cecod), there are currently 15 active fires, 14 of them in operational situation 2, i.e. the level that indicates a direct risk to the population and activates urgent civil protection measures. For this reason, general director of civil protection and emergencies Virginia Barcones has recommended extreme caution in the face of possible reactivation of the fires, which can happen due to high temperatures, low humidity and wind changes.

The military emergency unit (Ume) is supporting regional authorities in seven of these active fires and maintains work on two fires that are stabilised in Larouco and Oímbra (Orense). The situation has improved in Galicia, where only two large fires remain active - that of Chandrexa de Queixa, which is evolving favourably with only one focus to stabilise, and that of Carballeda de Valdeorras-Casaio. Although the Larouco fire is considered stabilised, it will go down in Galicia's history as the largest fire in the region, leaving behind 30,000 hectares burned.

The other major focus is Asturias, where three forest fires are still active: in Degaña, Cangas del Narcea and Somiedo. According to Barcones, the orography of the terrain makes it difficult for extinguishing services to attack the flames from the ground, which has made the use of aerial means necessary.

Protecting the population

The Ume was mobilised to protect the population in Asturias on Saturday night. At that moment, firefighting teams were also still deployed in Castilla y León, with nine fires at risk level 2. The most serious fires include those in in the province of León - Fasgar, Anllares del Sil, Llamas de la Cabrera, Barniedo, Cardaño de Arriba, Gestoso, La Baña, and Colinas del Campo de Martín Moro - as well as one in Porto, in the province of Zamora.

The latter, which spread to the province of León, affected the town of La Baña on Saturday afternoon and forced the evacuation of residents after the reactivation of several outbreaks.

