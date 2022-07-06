Body of missing Spanish climber found in Italian Alps The man is believed to have fallen some 50 metres to his death after becoming lost. His brother raised the alarm when he didn't return to his London home

The Italian rescue services have located the body of a Spanish climber in the Dolomites, a mountain range in the eastern Italian Alps. He been missing for several days and is believed to have fallen after becoming lost.

According to the EFE news agency, the deceased man was born in 1986 and resident in the UK.

His brother raised the alarm after the man didn't return to his London home. According to local reports the hiker spent the night of 1 July in a hostel but following several days of walking alone he lost his way in the mountains.

The emergency services began a search operation by sight and tracking the missing man's mobile phone. His body was finally located in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was recovered by helicopter.

The authorities suspect that the deceased, who was around 30 years old, took a wrong turn at a fork in the path he was following and fell some 50 metres.

The Consulate General in Milan is providing assistance to the family of the deceased, Spain's Foreign Ministry sources told Europa Press.

The incident is not related to the collapse of the Marmolada glacier which has left at least seven dead and eight injured and which also occurred in the Dolomites area. An extensive search remains underway to try to locate several missing mountaineers.