Missing firefighting plane is located by search parties in Spain and pilot is found dead The aircraft, which disappeared on Wednesday, was located in a difficult to access area in Zamora province

Members of the Guardia Civil and firefighters have located the firefighting plane that disappeared on Wednesday, 19 October in an area with difficult access in the Zamora province municipality of Porto, on the border with Orense.

Sources confirmed to Europa Press, that search parties sighted the plane in an inaccessible area of ​​Porto, and that members of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue team travelled to the location.

The mayor of Gines, Romualdo Garrido, said the body of the pilot, Santiago Durán, who was from the Sevillan town, was also found. "It is a real blow; We all kept hope alive until the last moment, and this is the news that we would have liked never to give,” said the councillor. As a sign of mourning, the flags of the Gines Town Hall will fly at half-mast.

The plane, a single-seater Thrush 710P with registration EC-MXL, was making a transfer flight on Wednesday between the Doade airfield (Monforte de Lemos, Lugo) and the aircraft's Cordoba base in Andalucía, but bad weather conditions made the pilot decide to return to the starting point.

The search began in the area between in Lubián (Zamora), A Gudiña (Orense) and the province of León, which was later extended to Portugal, with a total area of ​​approximately 180 square kilometres.

The search operation included a Guardia Civil helicopter, Seprona agents and a drone, as well as a plane from the search and rescue service of the Air Force, as well as a helicopter and forestry brigades from Galicia.