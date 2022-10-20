Search for missing firefighting plane and Andalusian pilot resumes The last contact with the aircraft was at 7.15pm on Wednesday evening, between the Zamora municipalities of Camarzana de Tera and Río Negro del Puente

The search for the firefighting plane, piloted by an Andalusian man, that has been missing since Wednesday afternoon when it was flying over the province of Zamora resumed early this Thursday morning, 20 October.

According to sources from the Ourense Guardia Civil, the search is currently focused between the municipalities of Camarzana de Tera and Río Negro del Puente, the last location provided by the mobile phone of the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft.

The plane took off at 11am on Wednesday from the Doade aerodrome, in Sober, (Lugo) heading in the direction of Cordoba, where the ground facilities of the company to which the plane belongs are located. The aircraft works with the Xunta in the firefighting campaign but was not involved in extinction tasks during the flight in which it disappeared, clarified by the Ministry of Rural Affairs.

The Guardia Civil points to the adverse weather conditions as the reason why the pilot decided to turn around when he was flying near Salamanca to return to the Galician base.

The last contact with the aircraft was at 7.15 pm in the O Piornedo area, near Castrelo do Val (Ourense). A Guardia Civil helicopter, environmental agents and two Xunta fire brigades are involved in the search..