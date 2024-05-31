Mis-labelled chocolate-filled wafer sticks recalled in Spain due to possible risks for certain consumers

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 10:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

All consumers allergic or intolerant to gluten should take note. The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has received a food alert notification from the health authorities in Valencia region concerning a certain chocolate-filled wafer stick sold in a large part of Spain.

Specifically, the warning concerns those sticks filled with chocolate under the Natur Green brand which, although wheat flour appears in the list of ingredients, are incorrectly labelled as "gluten-free" when in fact they do contain gluten.

This product has been sold in the following regions: Andalucía, Catalonia, Valencia, Madrid, the Canary Islands, Castile-Leon, Aragon, the Basque Country and Murcia. AESAN is not ruling out that the list will continue to grow.

It was the company itself that reported the mis-labelling incident to the health authorities after carrying out its own safety checks of its products.

Mis-labelling of the specific product concerned. Aesan

Details of the affected product are as follows:

Product name: Chocolate-filled wafers, Wafers Sticks Cacao Ecológicos.

-Brand/trade name: Natur Green.

-Product size: pack of 140g/17 wafers.

-Batch number: L-24087.

-Best before date: 27/01/2026.

-Temperature: store at room temperature.