School violence in Spain: Girl fears returning to class after student bites part of her ear off

The student received up to 15 stitches to reconstruct the tear in the affected ear.

Raúl Hernández Thursday, 26 February 2026, 12:04 Share

A 15-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her school in the region of Murcia after another student bit part of her ear off after class on 19 February.

According to the mother, the girl had been a bullying target in the weeks preceding the attack. The report also accuses a third student of slapping the victim on the same day.

According to the police report, the events occurred around 3.40pm, when the girl was leaving school. Just before exiting the school gates, one student slapped her twice in the face. The 15-year-old girl did not respond and continued on her way home.

The second attack happened when she was already outside. About 80 metres from the school, another girl approached her and the two grabbed each other by the hair. In the middle of the struggle, the victim felt "something hot" in her right ear and heard a "click".

The assailant allegedly sunk her teeth into the upper part of the auricle and tore a piece of tissue. The victim's automatic reflexes helped her escape.

Her friends managed to separate them and accompany her to a nearby garden, where a mother called the Local Police.

12 stitches

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she needed 12 stitches in the upper part of the ear and three in the back. Her cartilage had a part of about 20 millimetres exposed, according to the medical report.

The first police report only includes the name of the student who bit the girl. In the second report, however, the girl's mother has also added the name of the student who slapped her daughter.

According to her statement, the girl had been suffering harassment for a week before the incident. Last year, the mother says, a third friend of the aggressors also bullied her.

The regional ministry's response

The mother says that she has sent an email to all teachers explaining what had happened, attaching medical reports and justifying her daughter's absence.

There is a discrepancy in the accounts of the mother and the school. While she says that the teachers knew about the harassment and did nothing to activate the corresponding protocol, the regional ministry of education states that there has never been a complaint from the girl or her family.

The regional institution has stated that the school is participating in the investigation, although the events took place outside the premises. The staff will apply "sanctioning measures" if necessary.

SUR has not been able to speak to the school management, despite attempts to contact them.

The girl has not been back to school since the incident. She has to attend daily check-ups and undergo medical treatment. Her mother says that she is afraid of returning to class. "Can you ensure her physical well-being?" the mother asks.

The student accused of biting the girl has also not returned to school.

The juvenile prosecution is taking care of the investigation and the proceedings.