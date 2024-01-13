Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mini spring: Met Office forecasts these areas of Andalucía will be unusually warm for the time of year this weekend
Weather forecast

Mini spring: Met Office forecasts these areas of Andalucía will be unusually warm for the time of year this weekend

The weather in the south of Spain will give a brief respite before the arrival of more rain this week

SUR

SUR

Granada

Saturday, 13 January 2024, 18:47

Compartir

It seems that the month of January in the south of Spain is quite atypical in terms of weather. The weather in Andalucía is already experiencing a more than notable change in many areas of the region. Juan de Dios del Pino, territorial delegate of the state weather agency (Aemet) in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, has explained that the situation for the next few days is radically opposite to the Dana (high altitude depression) that we have recently gone through. As a result of the expected temperatures we are going to have a little bit spring in the middle of January.

Del Pino maintains that the blockade situation affecting Europe is due to an anticyclone located north of the British Isles that will not weaken, in theory, until the middle of the week. This will leave a situation of stability and higher temperatures than normal for this time of year in Andalucía during the weekend.

This Saturday, in fact, it was already be noticeable in cities like Granada, where 21C was reached, will climb to 22 degrees on Sunday. In Malaga, where 17C was reached on Saturday, temperatures will not drop below 20 degrees at least until Wednesday. The same is going to happen in Seville, where from 9pm on Sunday to 8pm on Wednesday there will be no significant variations.

The situation in Almeria and Cadiz will be very similar to that of Malaga, with maximum values ​​around 17-21C, while in inland provincial cities like Jaén and Córdoba the maximums will also be around 20 degrees. but minimum values ​​of 5 degrees will be reached.

