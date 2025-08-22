Spanish supermarket chain challenges coffee shops with new take-away service

ABC Friday, 22 August 2025, 11:48 Share

For years, Mercadona has been considered one of the Spanish supermarket chains that includes most new products in its catalogue. The company, founded almost 50 years ago by Juan Roig, has been offering its customers a wide variety of services for decades, which in recent years have only increased.

Among the most popular features are the ready meals section and home delivery. However, despite having a wide range of consumer services, the Valencian company keeps updating and finding products that make life easier for regular customers.

With that said, Mercadona has implemented a new service in some of its supermarkets that is presenting a respectable challenge to coffee shops.

Mercadona's big novelty that is challenging coffee shops

Since last January, the supermarket chain has begun to install a new take-away coffee service in some of its 1,602 establishments throughout Spain. Although until now its testing phase has been focused on Valencia, following its success, the initiative has begun to reach other large cities in Spain, such as Madrid.

This new freshly ground coffee machine allows customers to enjoy their dose of caffeine without having to leave the supermarket.

If forecasts continue to hold, this service could be further extended to more of the more than 1,600 shops throughout the country.

Zoom Mercadona's freshly brewed coffee service is starting to arrive in many Spanish shops. Luis Miguel Muñoz

Price of Mercadona's new freshly ground coffee service

This new machine, equipped with the latest technology worthy of a coffee shop, is capable of serving various types of freshly ground coffee, whether black, with milk, cortado or cappuccino. As shown on the machine, prices range from from 1.30 euros for a black coffee to 2 euros for a cappuccino.

Mercadona freshly ground coffee price list Black coffee: 1.30 euros

Cortado: 1.40 euros

Cappuccino: 2 euros

Coffee with milk: 1.60 euros

Zoom The list of options offered by the new ready-to-drink coffee machine in Mercadona Luis Miguel Muñoz

You can pay by card or cash. In addition, the company has provided customers with different cup sizes, as well as lids for spill-free transport, spoons and sweeteners such as sugar or saccharin.

Mercadona offers multiple varieties of ground coffee adapted to the preferences of its customers. Some of the most popular options include natural ground coffee, strong coffee, blended coffee (50% natural and 50% roasted) and decaffeinated coffee.