Mercadona workers set to get an extra week's holiday and an additional bonus payment

Valencian supermarket chain Mercadona has prepared a Christmas surprise for its 110,000 employees in Spain and Portugal. The measure agreed by the management committee of the company founded by Juan Roig aims to improve working conditions and salaries. In 2026, workers will be able to rest one more week and receive another extra pay cheque (one month's salary).

Mercadona announced these new measures on Friday. They will cost the company 380 million euros. With this step, Mercadona "continues consolidating a pioneering work-life balance model in the sector, with stable and quality jobs".

From next year, the annual leave for all employees in Spain and Portugal will increase from 30 to 37 days per year. The aim is to stimulate workers and achieve greater workforce commitment and a 100% satisfaction level.

"With the launch of this initiative, which will cost 100 million euros a year, the company's human resources model, based on listening and responding to the needs of its teams, keeps evolving," the press statement said.

280 million in extra pay

In addition, Mercadona has decided to distribute an extraordinary bonus of 280 million euros next March, corresponding to one monthly payment, which will be added to the variable remuneration of one or two monthly payments depending on the seniority of each worker. This happens for a second year in a row, after staff salaries increased by 8.5% in 2025.

"With this decision, Mercadona also recognises the individual and collective effort of its extraordinary team - a fundamental pillar for achieving magnificent results in productivity, efficiency and management, key to achieving the goals and objectives set," the company stated.

Mercadona's labour policy has made it "the best food retailer to work for in Spain", according to the Financial Times.