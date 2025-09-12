Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of a Mercadona supermarket. Juan Carlos Soler
Retail

Mercadona is shopping around for health staff in Spain and offering an annual salary of up to 87,000 euros

The Spanish supermarket giant is offering the job positions at 16 locations throughout the country

ABC

Valencia

Friday, 12 September 2025, 15:18

The Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona has opened several selection processes to recruit doctors and incorporate them into the internal network of healthcare professionals that treats its employees in Spain. The huge company chaired by Juan Roig is looking medics in sixteen locations in Spain: Cordoba, A Coruña, Valencia, Castellón, Badajoz, Lleida, Huesca, Zaragoza, Valladolid, Cantabria, Asturias, Madrid, Barcelona, Ourense, Pontevedra and Lugo.

The supermarket chain offers a permanent contract with paid training, career development within the company, membership of a professional association and civil liability insurance at the company's expense.

Depending on the candidate's profile, the gross annual remuneration can range between 57,689 and 87,576 euros for 40 hours of work per week, working from Monday to Friday in split shifts - mornings and afternoons - and Saturdays, as required.

Applicants for the post must meet three requirements: have a degree in medicine, be able to travel and have a driving licence and a vehicle of their own. The successful candidates will be responsible for carrying out "various administrative tasks related to the area of occupational health, including the monitoring and management of sick leave and accidents at work". They will also carry out "visits to the different management centres, providing medical support to workers when necessary".

This is stated in the job portal that the Valencian company launched at the end of July and to which those interested in these job offers should apply.

