Owner of Mercadona Juan Roig. E. P.
Business

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona closes record 2025 with 41.9 billion euros in turnover

Founder Juan Roig has announced a refurbishment of all of Mercadona's shops to open more space for fresh products and make shopping easier and quicker

Lucía Palacios

Lucía Palacios

Paterna (Valencia)

Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 17:19

Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona is experiencing seemingly unstoppable growth year after year. Last year, it beat its own record by closing with an eight per cent increase in turnover, reaching 41.9 billion euros.

Mercadona is the undisputed market leader in Spain, with a 28.5 per cent market share. It also started opening shops in Portugal six years ago. In fact, in 2025, Spain's neighbour contributed 2.1 billion euros.

During the presentation of these record results, founder Juan Roig said that the company will refurbish all of its shops to adapt to a format called 'tienda 9'. The renovation will open more space for fresh products and make the shopping experience "easier and quicker".

