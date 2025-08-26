Supermarket giant in Spain clarifies its cash payment limit and which bank notes it accepts

David Maroto Valencia Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 19:33 Share

The Valencia-based Mercadona supermarket chain, with stores in Spain and Portugal, has clarified a number of frequently asked questions about the method of payment in its supermarkets.

One of the most common questions asked by customers is whether it is possible to pay with a torn, damaged or stained banknote, to which Mercadona replies that 'yes', as long as its security measures can be checked.

The supermarket chain headed by Juan Roig also confirms that it does accept 200 and 500 euro banknotes, as they are considered valid and legal. At the same time, it should be noted that it does not allow payments by bank transfer and that the limit for cash purchases is 999.99 euros, in accordance with current legislation.

"If the amount of your purchase is higher, you must pay in full by card," warns Mercadona. As for the use of coins, Mercadona says that it accepts only 50 for each payment, which can be of the same or different value. In addition, commemorative coins are valid, as long as they are minted by the Bank of Spain.

According to the rules of the Bank of Spain, commemorative coins intended for circulation and legal tender have a national side that differs from the usual design while keeping the common side; can only be two euros; and are issued to honor an event or personality. The first one was made in Spain to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first edition of Don Quixote de la Mancha.

How to pay electronically in Mercadona stores

Finally, regarding card payments, Mercadona confirms that it does not accept American Express or PayPal, but it does accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and bank wallets, as long as they are registered in the applications with which Mercadona works: Visa, Maestro or MasterCard.

If the customer is entitled to an IVA refund for travellers (Spanish tax-free), they can register via the Portal Facturas Clientes with their foreign document (passport or residence document). If you are already registered for invoices, you must indicate the document and show it in the shop before payment. You will then be given your invoice, which you can then validate on the Diva machines.