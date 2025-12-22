Will Mercadona shops be open over Christmas and the New Year?

David Maroto Valencia Monday, 22 December 2025, 10:30 Share

Mercadona is preparing for one of the most important weeks of the year on its business calendar with customers shopping for the traditional Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas lunch and festive food and drink in general, for which it has announced changes to the usual opening hours of its 1,603 supermarkets located throughout Spain.

According to information released by the retail chain chaired by Juan Roig, both in-store and through its official social media channels, Mercadona will operate special opening hours on Wednesday 24 December, Christmas Eve. Specifically, it will open stores at 9am am and close at 7pm.

With the following day, Thursday 25 December, being Christmas Day and considered a national holiday, Mercadona will close all its supermarkets, reopening on Friday 26 December. A similar schedule will apply the following week, with extended opening hours until 7pm on 31 December, New Year's Eve, and another complete closure on Thursday 1 January, New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Mercadona's 'ready to eat' section is preparing to meet customer demand once again this Christmas with a wide selection of ready-made dishes available.

Christmas ready meals at Mercadona

Mercadona offers an assortment of canapés consisting of seven types of tartlets (stuffed with garlic prawns, sobrasada with honey and pine nuts, cream of foie gras and caramelised apple with finely-spun egg, pickled mussel cream, creamed goat's cheese with caramelised onion, stilton cheese and mango crisp and, lastly, cream cheese with truffle and cured beef). Also, two varieties of bread rolls (filled with surimi and prawns plus smoked salmon with cream cheese).

The chilled food also includes a seafood salad made with crab sticks, hake, prawns, mayonnaise and spun egg. The Christmas specials list is rounded off with hot dishes, consisting of chicken thighs stuffed with minced chicken, prunes, foie gras, shallots, pancetta and truffle, accompanied by truffle-flavoured mashed potato, braised pork cheeks with roast potatoes and caramelised onion, lamb shoulder with roast potatoes and caramelised onion and a quarter of roast suckling pig, also with roast potatoes and caramelised onion.

Last but not least, in some stores, Mercadona will also offer mini potato omelettes, available with three different fillings: caramelised onion with sobrasada, honey and goat's cheese, shavings of grana padano cheese on slivers of cured beef and pork cheek with porcini and truffle.