MEPs demand withdrawal of funds from France if high-speed rail link to Spain is delayed

The European Parliament has supported an initiative to withdraw European funds from Member States that delay the implementation of priority transport connections for the European Union. Political groups broadly supported the motion, announced on Tuesday, which seeks to address the attitude of European countries such as France, which has announced that it will not complete its connection to Spain via the Atlantic Corridor until 2042, twelve years later than planned.

Two months ago, the European Parliament voted on the trans-European networks regulation in which the deadline for completing the core network by 2030 remains unchanged. MEPs now call for "greater monitoring" and "control" of the construction of priority transport projects to avoid irregularities. It also calls for greater supervision by the European Commission in the planning and implementation of the corridors and for it to "focus on the development of cross-border transport infrastructure to ensure better and greener connectivity in Europe". The resolution will now be forwarded to the European Council and the EU executive.

In Monday's debate, PNV MEP Izaskun Bilbao said the proposal is "timely" as some Member States are more than a decade behind schedule. According to the European Court of Auditors, this situation generates cost overruns of up to 40%. In the case of France and the delays in the connection with the Atlantic Corridor, the MEP said that "it is urgent to react". She added that it is necessary to "empower corridor coordinators" and to draw up annual reports on the progress of these projects so that European countries are "accountable". "We are not just losing money. The free movement of people and goods is the basis of our union. Its material foundations are the trans-European transport networks," Bilbao added.

Brussels has already drawn France's attention to the delays in the high-speed connection with Spain and has been in contact with the Paris. The European Commission is 'closely monitoring' the development of the basic network and, in particular, the connection with the Iberian Peninsula through the Basque land as it is of 'extreme priority' for the European Union. According to the financial plan of the project, Brussels estimates that the French authorities must carry out an additional investment of 6.5 billion to complete the connection between southern France and Irún.