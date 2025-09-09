The medieval castle that's up for sale at just 50,000 euros in central Spain

J. M. L. Cuenca Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 18:47 Share

Living in a medieval castle is within the reach of anyone with a spare 50,000 euros. That said, it's worth clarifying, the property in question also requires some considerable restoration to make it habitable. This is the castle of Valhermoso de la Fuente, a small village in the La Manchuela area of Cuenca in central Spain with barely 60 registered inhabitants. Its owners have put it up for sale through a real estate agency for the asking price of 50,000 euros.

In reality, rather than being a true castle, it's more of a watchtower, a secure lookout point that communicated with other nearby fortresses such as the Alarcón fortress, also in Cuenca, establishing a communication system between them, something akin to a medieval WhatsApp group. Built in the 12th century, as the Serrano Poveda estate agency states in the listing, its location is ideal for modern-day access as it is close to the A-3 motorway connecting Madrid with Valencia, (180 kilometres from the Spanish capital and 140km from the city of Valencia).

"It is also located six kilometres from Motilla del Palancar, which has all the necessary amenities," continues the property description. However, the listing also acknowledges that the property "needs restoration", although "its four original floors and part of the medieval defences can be restored."

Fortress plus land

Situated atop a hill in the village, it boasts unbeatable views of the Júcar river valley, an area rich in game and very close to the navigable reservoir of Alarcón. The fortress is up for sale with a 15,000-square-metre buildable plot of land with mains connection and power at the foot of the plot. According to the real estate agency, it is eligible to receive back up to 80% in subsidies to fund its restoration.

As if that weren't enough, "the architectural project to make it livable has already been completed and the tower can be rebuilt with its four floors while preserving the original structure", explained María Algarra, from Serrano Poveda property agents. She confirmed that several interested parties have already come forward to view the castle.

More castles for sale

Two other medieval, fortified castles in Castilla-La Mancha are also up for sale, but at higher prices. One is Establés (Guadalajara), a municipality of 34 inhabitants in the Señorío de Molina de Aragón area. Also known as Malasombra castle, it was built in the 15th century on top of an earlier building, with the project being commissioned by Captain Gabriel de Ureña, a despot of the time who forced the locals to lower the price of materials and their daily pay to fulfil the orders of the noble Medinaceli family to reinforce the border with Aragon at all costs.

Hence the castle's nickname of "malasombra" (literally 'bad shadow', but really something or someone that casts dark shadows, a no-good person). All this is recorded in the "Relación de las cosas notables del Señorío de Molina" ('things worth noting about the Molina lordship'), by Diego de Elgueta. The asking price is 450,000 euros with an interior that's in need of complete renovation.

The third castle for sale in Castilla-La Mancha is that of Maqueda (Toledo). Declared a historic-artistic monument in 1931, it is owned by the Ministry of the Interior that, during the government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, even invested 7.5 million euros to convert the Guardia Civil barracks, which was then the national archive of the Benemérita (a term often used in Spain for the Guardia Civil, taken from the Latin, meaning 'well-deserved' or 'worthy of praise'). The project was thwarted by the economic crisis and has since been put up for auction nine times.

Its starting price reached 9.5 million euros but, auction after auction, nobody has placed a bid, despite the price being lowered each time. Now the Ministry is selling it for 3,254,196 euros through GIESE (a state-run agency that manages infrastructure and equipment at the Ministry) and a deposit of 162,709 euros must be paid in advance.

Hotel use

The castle occupies a 3,000-square-metre plot and its interior is new. Perhaps that explains why no one bid for it. Aside from its price, it's not a castle suited to family living and its best use would be as a hotel. Queen Isabella the Catholic once resided in this castle, also known as the castle of La Vela. Of Islamic origin, construction began in the 10th century by order of Almanzor and then, in 1083, it fell into the hands of Alfonso VI of Castile.

Later, it belonged to the Order of Calatrava and the archbishopric of Toledo until it returned to private ownership before being converted into Guardia Civil barracks. Maqueda town hall still dreams of keeping the castle safe from being sold off, that the Ministry will cede it free of charge to the municipality of 500 inhabitants purely for tourist use.