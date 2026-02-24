Valencia dana probe: Judge confronts Mazón advisor over conflicting testimony

A. Rallo Valencia Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 10:19 Share

In the final months of Carlos Mazón's presidency of the Valencian government, Josep Lanuza emerged as one of his most trusted advisors. Despite his political roots on the left, Lanuza became a key confidant for the head of the Generalitat.

On Monday, he followed several other high-ranking officials in appearing before the judge investigating the regional government's response to the catastrophic dana storm.

Lanuza was the individual who accompanied Mazón in the official car to the Cecopi (the regional emergency response centre) on the fateful evening of 29 October. However, his testimony regarding the timeline of that afternoon has raised significant questions in court.

Lanuza explained that his routine involved meeting Mazón after 7:00 pm, and that day was no exception. He was waiting at the Palau, the seat of the regional government, while the president was at a lengthy lunch at El Ventorro. Lanuza maintained that the president arrived at approximately 7.30 pm and spoke with him in his office for "20 or 25 minutes."

"We can't get down to business, there's a mess," Mazón reportedly told him, referring to their scheduled plans. Critically, Lanuza claimed, "I don't recall any conversation about the emergency" during that window.

Judicial frustration

This chronological account sparked visible irritation from the judge. According to reports from Las Provincias, the judge pointed out that Lanuza’s version of events directly contradicts other witnesses.

"Whom am I supposed to believe: you or the three bodyguards?" she asked.

The timeline is a central pillar of the investigation. Lanuza estimated they left the Palau for the Cecopi at approximately 8:00 pm. He testified that he was present when Mazón called Salomé Pradas (the regional minister for justice and interior) during the journey, noting that the president mentioned concerns regarding the Forata dam.

However, the judge expressed further disbelief when Lanuza stated he remembered nothing about any other calls the president received during the drive to L'Eliana, other than Mazón's brief comments after hanging up. Lanuza also claimed the president said nothing when the ES-Alert siren—the emergency mobile notification—sounded while they were in the car.

'False news'

During questioning, a representative from the Ciudadanos party asked Lanuza about a media headline that attributed the phrase "President, there are many dead" to him.

"That news is false," Lanuza asserted. "I cannot convey information I do not have. I exercised my right to reply." He maintained that no such information was discussed in his presence.

While Lanuza admitted they were aware of the red alert - recalling the social media video in which Mazón infamously claimed the rain would subside by 6pm - he claimed to be unaware that the university and provincial authorities had already sent staff home.

Despite being an expert in strategy, Lanuza suggested he was largely oblivious to the scale of the disaster unfolding at that moment.