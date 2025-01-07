Spain's Valencia region 'has cared for more than 1,000 pets' since devastating floods

ABC Valencia Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 16:42

President of the Valencia regional government, Carlos Mazón, has stressed that the Generalitat has attended to "more than 1,000 animals" thanks to the measures activated in the areas affected by the floods caused by the Dana".

"The Generalitat launched five emergency programmes in the aftermath of the floods to facilitate rescue, shelter, offer free veterinary assistance, food, reconstruction and aid, as well as donations," Mazón has said.

He also thanked the collaboration of various organisations and volunteers for "emergency care in this operation aimed at guaranteeing the welfare of the animals". Organisations such as Bioparc, which is one of the reference centres of the animal rescue and care programme and where the collection and distribution of supplies has been carried out, have participated in this initiative.

Mazón pointed out that "we have been working from day one on the search, management and transfer of the animals, as well as on the establishment of primary care points in the areas that did not have a functioning veterinary clinic in collaboration with the official college of veterinarians of Valencia".

Of the total number of animals, 434 were cared for at the animal rescue and logistics centre located at the Sporting de Benimaclet football ground. "At that point the animals were identified and checked by volunteer clinical veterinarians, managed by the official college, and then sent to foster homes, voluntary kennels and collection centres for abandoned animals," Mazón explained.

A further 265 animals affected by the floods received clinical care from the CEU veterinary clinic hospital team. While 55 animals were rescued from the Carlet animal shelter and a total of 89 animals have been cared for at the primary care centre of Paiporta, as well as 269 animals at the Benetússer.

Also for urgent cases and those requiring intensive care, assistance was activated under special economic conditions at the Hospital Clínico Veterinario CEU UCH, the Hospital Veterinario Archiduque Carlos, AUNA, IVC Evidensia Torrent, Hospital Veterinario AniCura Valencia Sur and the Hospital de la Universidad Católica de Valencia.

The regional department for the environment, in collaboration with the official college of veterinarians of Valencia and the association of veterinary entrepreneurs of Valencia, has worked to ensure that the veterinary clinics located in the affected municipalities gradually recover their normal operation, so that the majority of the municipalities now have this service.

However, in the municipalities that do not yet have a functioning veterinary clinic, they can go to one of the primary care points such as the Blasco Ibáñez Public School in Benetússer and the care centre at Carretera de Benetússer, number 15 in Paiporta.

The regional government is currently monitoring the situation and is in contact with collection centres for abandoned animals, kennels and farms to determine their needs. On the other hand, a line of subsidies is being finalised, which will be added to the existing one, for different collaborating associations.