Man who removed his mother's body from cemetery in Spain 'just wanted to check that she really was dead'

The man who stole his mother's body from the Asturian cemetery of San Cristóbal in Spain on Saturday to take it home only wanted to "check that she had really died because her death had been quite sudden”. This is what R.A.D declared before the magistrate in Avilés, while the public prosecutor’s office said the man "was very deeply affected by the event”.

Following the statement and after agreeing not to commit any similar incidents again, the judge ordered his release without any charges. However, the investigation into a possible crime of the violation if the grave is still open and if he commits another offence, "other measures will be taken".

The incident happened between 1pm and 3 pm on Saturday 28 December, when the man entered the parish cemetery of San Cristóbal showing clear signs of agitation. He went to the grave of his mother, who died last week, and began to shout that she had been taken from her home without his permission. He removed the flowers from the grave and pushed aside the tombstone, leaving it on the ground. He then smashed the brick partition, before removing the coffin and dragging it to his car.

Someone who was in the cemetery at the time tried to dissuade him, but the man became increasingly agitated and even asked for help. Once the coffin was in his car, where he had reclined the seats to make it easier to transport, he went home.

Neighbours who knew about the desecration alerted the parish priest, who was unaware of what had happened. He immediately informed the National Police, who began an investigation. Officers went to the man's home, where they found his mother's body. He was arrested and the coffin containing the body of the deceased was returned to the parish cemetery.

The person in charge of burials placed the body back in the corresponding 'niche' and proceeded to wall it up. However, a few hours later he had to break it open again. In this case, it was a matter of complying with a court order. At the end of the afternoon, the body was removed from the parish cemetery and taken to the La Carriona funeral home, where the judge ordered the police to proceed with the identification, description and photograph of the body.

Once the checks had been carried out, it was returned to the niche, which was restored after the damage suffered in the desecration.