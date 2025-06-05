Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man admitted to intensive care unit in Valencia after contracting rabies from dog bite in Africa a year ago

This is the first confirmed case in Spain since 1978 and, according to public health authorities, the condition of the 44-year-old patient 'is deteriorating'

R. C.

Valencia

Thursday, 5 June 2025, 19:17

A 44-year-old man remains hospitalised and isolated in a very serious condition in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Spanish region of Valencia after contracting rabies from a dog bite in Africa in July 2024.

This would be the first case in Spain since 1978, when the country was considered free of the virus.

The patient was bitten on the right leg during a trip to Ethiopia. After the wound was cleaned, the man's condition was fine, which is why he did not contact the public health services upon his return to Spain. However, according to the authorities, since the patient was admitted to hospital, his condition has been worsening.

The man was not vaccinated against rabies. An analysis verified by the national microbiology centre confirmed the disease on 29 May this year and the patient was given anti-rabies immunoglobulin upon his admission to hospital.

Health sources have reminded the public that rabies is usually transmitted by bites from infected animals in countries where the disease is not controlled. Human-to-human transmission is "very exceptional".

