Ayuntamiento de Móndéjar
112 incident

Man gored by bull at village fair in central Spain dies

The annual festivities in the village of Mondéjar (Guadalajara province) ended in mourning after the death of the 37-year-old

J. M. L

Guadalajara

Friday, 19 September 2025, 12:33

The annual festivities for the Most Holy Christ of the Calvary in the village of Mondéjar (Guadalajara province in central Spain) ended in mourning on Thursday this week.

The man who was gored on Wednesday during a bull run held in the bullring died in hospital in Madrid.

The 37-year-old was apparently part of a society of bullfighting supporters.

