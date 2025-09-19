Man gored by bull at village fair in central Spain dies

J. M. L Guadalajara Friday, 19 September 2025, 12:33 Share

The annual festivities for the Most Holy Christ of the Calvary in the village of Mondéjar (Guadalajara province in central Spain) ended in mourning on Thursday this week.

The man who was gored on Wednesday during a bull run held in the bullring died in hospital in Madrid.

The 37-year-old was apparently part of a society of bullfighting supporters.