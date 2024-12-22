Man, 36, dies after being shot during hunt on a private estate in Spain

J.M.L Ciudad Real Sunday, 22 December 2024, 07:24

A 36-year-old man died on Saturday after being shot by a firearm while hunting on an estate in the Spanish province of Ciudad Real. The incident happened on the Sierra Alta finca, in the municipality of San Lorenzo de Calatrava, with a population of 200.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the accident with a medical team which could only certify the death of the hunter, and Guardia Civil officers opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

The estate where the incident happened, which covers an area of 500 hectares and is made up of rockrose, kermes oak and chaparros, is located on the border between the provinces of Ciudad Real and Jaén and is frequented by many hunters during the closed season to shoot mouflon, deer and wild boar.

This is the second fatal hunting accident recorded in the province of Ciudad Real this December. A fortnight ago, a 35-year-old man from Granada died in another hunting accident in the town of Almadén, on the Corral de Sancho estate, when he was taking part in a hunting trip with a group of hunters in search of deer, deer and wild boar. Another hunter, aged 78, was arrested for the death of this 35-year-old man, who was later released but charged with the crime of reckless homicide

The hunting season for big game hunting is still open in Castilla-La Mancha until 21 February.