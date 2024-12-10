Man accidentally shot dead while on hunting trip in Spain

Pepe Moreno Granada Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 14:09

A resident of Granada in the south of Spain died on Sunday afternoon after being shot by another person in Almadén (Ciudad Real), Guardia Civil sources have confirmed to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal.

The incident happened on an estate known as Corral de Sancho. A telephone call to 112 Castilla-La Mancha emergency number alerted that a man had been accidentally shot by another person while hunting, and that the injured person was lying on the ground.