Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a hunt. Ideal
Man accidentally shot dead while on hunting trip in Spain
112 incident

Man accidentally shot dead while on hunting trip in Spain

Guardia Civil officers arrested a 78-year-old person on suspicion of reckless homicide follwing the incident in Ciudad Real on Sunday

Pepe Moreno

Granada

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 14:09

A resident of Granada in the south of Spain died on Sunday afternoon after being shot by another person in Almadén (Ciudad Real), Guardia Civil sources have confirmed to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal.

The incident happened on an estate known as Corral de Sancho. A telephone call to 112 Castilla-La Mancha emergency number alerted that a man had been accidentally shot by another person while hunting, and that the injured person was lying on the ground.

The Guardia Civil went to the scene and arrested the person who allegedly fired the fatal shot. He is a 78-year-old man who has been charged with the crime of reckless homicide.

This Monday morning, the judicial authority released the suspect pending the outcome of the investigation, although everything indicates that it was an accident. The first hypotheses suggest that the death was caused by a ricochet or an accidental direct hit. After the man was hit, health services could only certify the death of the 33-year-old resident of Granada.

It so happens that the deceased is the son of a well-known notary located in the centre of the city of Granada, who had travelled to Ciudad Real to take part in a hunting trip.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Princess Birgitta of Sweden: rebellious, outspoken and lover of Spain
  2. 2 Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed multiple times in Gibraltar
  3. 3 Marbella FC draw Atlético Madrid in dream Copa del Rey clash
  4. 4 Malaga padel star in race against time after suffering fresh injury setback
  5. 5 Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds
  6. 6 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  7. 7 Torremolinos authorises two-hour extension for hospitality industry over Christmas, New Year and Three Kings
  8. 8 Malaga ultramarathon runner makes history with World Championship silver
  9. 9 Late own goal robs Malaga CF of valuable derby win
  10. 10 League leaders Antequera CF hold their nerve to extend unbeaten run to ten matches

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man accidentally shot dead while on hunting trip in Spain