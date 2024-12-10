Man accidentally shot dead while on hunting trip in Spain

Sections
Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 14:09
A resident of Granada in the south of Spain died on Sunday afternoon after being shot by another person in Almadén (Ciudad Real), Guardia Civil sources have confirmed to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal.
The incident happened on an estate known as Corral de Sancho. A telephone call to 112 Castilla-La Mancha emergency number alerted that a man had been accidentally shot by another person while hunting, and that the injured person was lying on the ground.
The Guardia Civil went to the scene and arrested the person who allegedly fired the fatal shot. He is a 78-year-old man who has been charged with the crime of reckless homicide.
This Monday morning, the judicial authority released the suspect pending the outcome of the investigation, although everything indicates that it was an accident. The first hypotheses suggest that the death was caused by a ricochet or an accidental direct hit. After the man was hit, health services could only certify the death of the 33-year-old resident of Granada.
It so happens that the deceased is the son of a well-known notary located in the centre of the city of Granada, who had travelled to Ciudad Real to take part in a hunting trip.
